SE Asia-focused Insignia Ventures collects $516m of capital commitments

Southeast Asia-focused early-stage technology venture capital firm Insignia Ventures has collected $516m across two funds as the firm hits its fifth anniversary.

The firm has secured $388m for the main fund IVPF III, $28m for an entrepreneur pool that invests alongside the main fund, and $100m for Annex Fund I.

Never miss a story – click to sign up to AltAssets’ free daily PE newsletter

The firm has closed the oversubscribed Fund III on its hard cap.

Yinglan Tan, founding managing partner at Insignia, said “We could have raised a much higher amount but we have learned that smaller, tighter funds do better.”

Tan said limited partners were initially skeptical of whether Southeast Asia was sufficiently large and addressable when they raised their first $120m fund in 2017.

However it went on to raise a bigger fund and closed Fund II on $200m three years ago.

Tan said, “We see a once-in-a-decade opportunity to capture outlier returns, as the winners become very obvious when the tide goes out.

At the same time, winners cannot just be defined by valuations and scale but are ultimately companies with sustainable unit economics and concrete value creation. There is a fine balance between speed and endurance that defines our search for outlier returns.”

Insignia was launched by Tan after he left Sequoia Capital.

Its portfolio included unicorns like the Southeast Asia auto retail platform Carro, Indonesian digital investment platform Ajaib, AI for business intelligence company Appier, and Indonesian tech juggernaut GoTo.

Other investments include Indonesian fintech Payfazz, Indonesian commerce enabler Shipper, and the Philippines’ first fully digital bank Tonik.

The firm has over $46bn in enterprise value and £304m of invested capital. It has a loss ratio under 2%.

Copyright © 2022 AltAssets