Oceanpine Capital holds $200m first close for sophomore fund

Oceanpine Capital has held the $200m for its sophomore fund, which it hopes will have an IRR of over 30%.

It is not clear what the target is for the fund; however, the firm’s predecessor had a capital pool of $400m.

This first close includes commitments from technology entrepreneurs, asset management allocators, family offices, and seasoned Midas List venture capitalists.

The firm is hoping to achieve an IRR of over 30% for Fund II and will invest into Deep-Tech-focused companies.

Oceanpine has already committed around $100m of the new fund across six deals. These investments include drug developer Apexigen, enterprise software developer XforcePlus and chip software supplier ARM China.

The firm expects three of its companies to go public next year.

Oceanpine’s maiden fund has been fully invested and has already secured two full exits and two IPOs, with 45% DPI. Another three of the companies in the portfolio are expecting to hold an IPO within the next 12 months.

Across both of its funds, the investor has deployed $500m across 20 transactions in China and the US.

