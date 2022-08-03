New York State Common Retirement Fund makes $732m private equity allocation

$272bn-managing New York State Common Retirement Fund has announced its latest round of $3.8bn of allocation to alternatives and private equity.

The pension fund has made four commitments totalling $732m in private equity.

Hamilton Lane has secured the bulk of $400m for its NY Israel Fund II. The firm said the fund will target Israel-focused funds and co-investments primarily in the technology and healthcare or life sciences sectors.

The asset manager beat the target for its debut infra secondaries and co-investment fund through a $590m final close last month.

It hauled in $3.9bn last year for its biggest fund yet through the final close of its fifth vehicle targeting private equity secondaries.

The fund finished up more than double the size of its $1.9bn Fund IV raised in 2017.

Bridgepoint also raised €225m from the pension fund for its Europe targeting vertical. Bridgepoint Europe VII will invest in business services, media, sports rights, financial services, health care and advanced industrials.

Bridgepoint closed BDC IV in 2020 on the hard cap of £1.6bn, more than 50% above its initial target – making it one of the biggest PE funds in Europe focused on lower mid-market buyouts and growth capital deals.

BDC IV was more than twice the size of its £605m third fund in the strategy, which it closed in 2016.

