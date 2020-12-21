NAXS invests $2.3m into Equip Capital Fund I LP

Nordic investor NAXS has made an investment commitment of $2.3m to the private equity buyout fund Equip Capital Fund I LP.

Equip is a new private equity manager established by an Oslo-based team with background from Herkules Capital. NAXS is an investor in Herkules Fund III.

The fund has a size of $219m and was oversubscribed at final close. Equip will focus on the small and midcap segment in the Nordic region, primarily Norway and Sweden, with three main focus sectors: consumer services, industrials and business services.

At final close in December Equip had already invested in six portfolio companies, including Makeup Mekka, Holy Greens and Bastard Burgers.

