Las Olas Venture Capital reaches $100m AUM with latest fund close

Digital infrastructure-focused venture house Las Olas Venture Capital has closed its second fund on $50m, just shy of doubling the size of its predecessor.

The firm said the new fund will continue to lead seed-stage financings for B2B software companies, with a particular focus on companies based in emerging technology markets such as the southeastern US.

It will lead round sizes of $3m to $5m with up to $2.5m initial checks and plans reserve additional capital for follow-on investments.

Fund II had already closed three investments and expects to invest in 15 to 20 companies in total.

Mark Volchek, founding partner at LOVC, said,”We are grateful for the market reception to our thesis here at LOVC. Our strategy has begun to prove itself out with the strong performance of our Fund I portfolio, and we are glad that our approach has resonated with our returning limited partners and new investors for this fund.

“We plan to double down on our existing strategy of taking concentrated lead positions and working closely with exceptional B2B founders.”

LOVC raised $28.5m in its inaugural fund in 2018.

The two funds together with its other co-investment vehicles brings the firm’s total assets under management to approximately $100M.

