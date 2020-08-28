Healthcare-focused fund ArchiMed closes its third fund on €1bn

Healthcare-focused private equity firm ArchiMed has closed its new fund on €1bn, which will target the European and North American mid-cap healthcare sectors.

Despite market uncertainty caused by Covid-19, MED Platform I managed to exceed its initial target of €800m.

Contributions came from institutional investors and family offices with 70% based in Europe and 30$ from North America.

The fund will support growth companies in the European and North American mid-cap healthcare sectors and will purchase majority stakes for €50m to €500m in association with existing owners and managers

MED will provide companies with strategic, tactical and financial resources they need to bo=roaden product lines and expand into new regions.

MED Platform I fund managing partner André-Michel Ballester said, “ArchiMed has the expertise and the financial power to help both small and mid-sized companies scale up at speed.

“We not only provide finance – we help in every aspect of expansion. Most of our investment professionals have medical backgrounds or operational backgrounds in healthcare, so we share a common language and culture with our partners.”

This is the third fund raised by the firm since it was founded in 2014.

Its MED I vehicle closed on €146m in 2014 and its MED II fund secured €315 million in 2017.

