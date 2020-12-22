H.I.G. Capital invests in KM2 Solutions

An affiliate of leading alternative investment firm H.I.G. Capital has made an equity investment in KM2 Solutions, a business process outsourcing provider with an extensive footprint throughout the Caribbean and Latin America.

Through the deal, H.I.G. Capital, which has $42bn of equity capital under management, will support the current management team in its mission to becoming the leader in the nearshore contact centre outsourcing market.

The undisclosed sum injected will be used to expand KM2 Solutions into high-growth markets as well as investments in next-generation customer experience technologies.

“Our financial partnership with H.I.G. could not be better,” said David Kreiss, CEO and founder at KM2 Solutions. “Their investment team has been actively tracking our progress for years. They understand our vision and have seen our consistent growth as a result. Their investment will help us accelerate that growth.

“This deal also keeps our management team in control of the business. Our strategies are aligned with H.I.G., and together, we will continue to become the premier nearshore BPO provider, focused on quality and customer care.”

Todd Ofenloch, managing director of H.I.G. Capital, added, “David and his team have done an incredible job creating a leader within the near shore contact center industry. We look forward to providing additional financial and strategic support as the Company moves through its next phase of growth.”

