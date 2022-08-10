Gly Capital closes first fund to invest in connected mobility

Hong Kong-based mobility investor Gly Capital has held a closed its first private equity fund.

Investors of the $163m New Mobility Fund include its anchor investors Zhejiang Geely Group and SK Inc, as well as new investments from other institutional investors from Hong Kong, South Korea, Singapore, United States, Europe and Japan.

The firm said the vehicle was launched to invest in disruptive companies which help drive a cleaner, safer and more connected mobility future.

It will focus on smart cars, electrification, intelligent cities and materials.

Anny Lin, Co-CEO at GLy Capital, said,“At GLy, we seek to invest in assets that are redefining the global transportation industry. With our solid shareholder support, we combine deep industry know-how and unique ecosystem insight to identify the investment opportunities that underpin profitability and the best-in-class investable assets.

“All of the Fund’s portfolio companies are pioneers in electrification and mobility infrastructure simultaneously aiding and benefiting from the decarbonization of transportation.”

Co-CEO Hrvoje Krkalo added, “Our New Mobility Fund has received exceptionally positive feedback from investors amid a challenging funding environment, reflecting strong investor interest to back companies disrupting transportation and decarbonized mobility

“We have already seen exceptional returns from our portfolio companies all of which are leading mobility disrupters with solid commercialization plans.”

The New Mobility Fund has already made a few investments including Swedish EV brand Polestar, China-headquartered automotive computing platform developer ECARX, US-based battery-integrated EV charging solution provider Freewire, Israeli 4D imaging radar-on-chip solution provider Vayyar, German urban air mobility solution provider Volocopter, UK-based online automotive marketplace Carwow and UK-based battery materials manufacturer Nexeon.

