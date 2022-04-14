Getir backer Re-Pie launches €70m fund – report

Turkey-based Re-Pie Asset Management, backer of ultrafast grocery delivery service Getir, has launched a €70m VC fund, Unquote reported.

Re-Pie had set up Re-Pie Portfolio Management to manage real estate investment funds and venture capital investment funds. It is the first portfolio management company in Turkey to have an operating license, according to its website.

The firm has raised 16 venture capital investment funds.

It had recently exited part of its investment in Getir in a transaction of $35m, up from its latest company valuation of $7.55bn.

The firm also agreed to buy 40% of Turkish internet provider Turknet from Gulf Capital last year. The company more than doubled its subscriber base and increased EBITDA by over 150% during Gulf’s almost eight-year investment in the business.

Other recent private equity deals in Turkey include growth investment major General Atlantic agreeing to co-lead a $1.5bn funding round for Turkish e-commerce platform Trendyol last year, leading its valuation to $16.5bn.

Turkish conglomerate the Doğuş Group exited the Greek, Croatian and the UAE businesses of yacht marina operator D-Marin to CVC Capital Partners in 2020.

