Female-led investor Aliph Capital bags $125m investment to maiden fund – report

Aliph Capital, a female-led Gulf Cooperation Council-centric fund, has reportedly received a $125m investment for its debut fund.

The capital was supplied by ADQ, an Abu Dhabi-based investment firm, according to a report from Zawya.

Aliph Fund I will look to acquire sizeable, active positions in privately owned mid-market companies across the GCC that offer attractive returns.

Founded in 2021, it generates value through private equity and digitalisation tools.

Aliph Capital founder and CEO Huda Al-Lawati told Zawya, “I am delighted and honoured that ADQ has chosen Aliph Capital for this significant investment.

“The timing is perfect for GCC-based private equity to invest in the region’s midmarket growth stars, who – when fully equipped with digital and tech enablement levers – will generate significant returns and power the ongoing diversification and transformation of the GCC economy.”

Murtaza Hussain, chief investment officer at ADQ, added, “Our investment in Aliph Capital underlines our commitment to delivering on a financially driven mandate that creates long term value for Abu Dhabi.

“Building a strategic partnership with an Abu Dhabi based private equity fund dedicated to serve SMEs further supports our aim to accelerate sustainable economic development and growth within the UAE and region. Together, we will work in partnership to capture growth opportunities, which complements our core portfolio and enable us to generate attractive, risk-adjusted returns.”

