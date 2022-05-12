EXCLUSIVE: FPE Capital beats target, hard cap to close Fund III on £185m in just six months

Software and services-focused private equity investor FPE Capital has beaten its target and hard cap to close Fund III on £185m in just six months.

The firm launched Fund III in June last year, reaching a first close by August and capping off the raise in December thanks to heavy LP interest, with the firm seeing 100% reups by value.

Fund III is 80% bigger than Fund II, which the firm closed on £101m in late 2017. All of that fund’s capital had been returned to LPs in 2021 thanks to a string of successful exits, including selling Microsoft Dynamics 365 partner TNP to Providence Equity Partners-backed Node4, and drinks market data analytics business IWSR to Bowmark Capital.

Fund II had generated an average exit multiple of 3.8x from the four exits last year.

FPE said Fund III will continue to build on the firm’s strong track record of being the first institutional investor into founder and entrepreneur led businesses. It targets the “second phase” of growth of the companies, and exits mainly to PE-backed trade acquirers.

The firm has already tapped Fund III for an investment in cloud and data migration specialist Egress.

David Barbour, managing partner of FPE, said, “This successful raise for Fund III is a validation of our specialist strategy and performance.

“Our existing investors gave us strong support and momentum on the back of Fund II’s performance and we are delighted to welcome them and a group of highly respected new international investors into Fund III.

“We are doubling down on our sector and smaller investment size focus in Fund III, exploiting a strong exit demand from mid-sized and larger software investors for well invested and developed growth assets.”

Henry Sallitt, managing partner of FPE, added, “The strong commitment to FPE’s third fund confirms that our investors believe in our deep sector focus, distinct deal flow in the smaller growth company space and our proven ability to add operational value to those businesses to deliver superior returns.”

FPE, which spun out of family office Stonehage Fleming, focuses on software services, software and data/analytics deals.

