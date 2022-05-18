Earlybird closes one of the largest early stage funds in Europe on €350m

Earlybird has closed its seventh early-stage fund at the hard cap of €350m, making it one of the largest in its kind in Europe.

The fund doubled the size of its predecessor which the firm closed on €175m in 2018.

The firm said the new vehicle will support early-stage companies in Europe across enterprise software, fintech and sustainability, including a particular focus on deep tech.

The fund had already made 17 investments including two unicorns – Finnish software company Aiven and German sports and soccer media platform OneFootball.

Hendrik Brandis, partner and co-founder at Earlybird, said, “Our portfolio companies Isar Aerospace, Aleph Alpha, Marvel Fusion or SimScale show that deep tech startups are on the rise and stem from continuous work of scientific institutions across Europe.

“Our role is to offer these highly scientific young companies, besides our other focus sectors such as Fintech, Enterprise Software and Sustainability, commercialization and growth opportunities on a global scale, in order to make ground-breaking ideas available to society.”

Christian Nagel, partner and co-founder at Earlybird, added, “We are grateful for the high-level of commitment and trust coming from our long-term investors, many of whom accompanied us along almost all our fund

generations.

The German venture capital firm has boosted its assets under management to €2bn. It makes investments ranging from €500,000 to €10m.

