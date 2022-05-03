Capital Dynamics follows record-breaking secondaries fund with €300m fund-of-funds close

Asset manager Capital Dynamics has held the final close of Future Essentials II on €300m, collecting capital from more than 30 institutional investors.

The fund of funds invest in private equity primary funds, particularly mid-market buyout and growth capital funds with additional allocation to co-investments and secondary transactions. The vehicle targets German-speaking investors in the DACH region.

Capital Dynamics closed predecessor Future Essentials LP on €208 in 2019.

Mauro Pfister, managing director at Capital Dynamics, investment manager and product coordinator for Future Essentials II, said, “We are delighted to have closed Future Essentials II at its target with more than 30 new and existing investors – including pension funds, insurance companies, banks, and multi-family offices.

“The Fund’s ESG supported approach to value creation, bolstered by Capital Dynamics’ leading responsible investment credentials, is a significant differentiator within the private equity market. This is underlined by the Fund’s Article 8 classification under the SFDR.”

Capital Dynamics broke its fundraising record last year with a $786m Capital Dynamics Global Secondaries V close. The firm said it was set to take advantage of heightened opportunities in LP liquidity and fund restructuring during the pandemic time.

The Switzerland-headquartered firm launched Fund V back in August 2018. It closed its fourth fund in the series on $564m in 2016, easily beating its initial $350m target.

The firm’s Clean Energy Infrastructure business has bought interests in a trio of solar photovoltaic projects from LS Power two years ago. It comprises 316MW of operating solar resources located in California, Arizona, and Delaware.

The firm closed its clean energy and infrastructure fund on $1.2bn in 2018, just a few months after the close of its predecessor.

