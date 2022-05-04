BlackRock raises half of $4bn-targeting global credit opportunities fund, aiming to double size of predecessor – report

BlackRock is reportedly looking to raise a hefty $4bn for its new global credit opportunities fund amid an expanding market, doubling the size of its already hefty $2bn predecessor.

The asset manager has already raised $2bn, attaining half of the target amount, according to a Bloomberg report.

BlackRock’s global private credit funds provide financing to borrowers that are shut out of traditional debt markets because of financial distress, size or other factors.

According to its website, the vertical covers a spectrum from opportunistic and distressed debt, to mid-market investing and specialty finance.

The firm closed its first global credit opportunities fund on $2bn three years ago.

BlackRock closed its fourth private equity infrastructure equity fund on €1.4bn in January. It also closed a $1.67bn infra debt fund last year.

The market for private credit instruments has swelled to more than $1trn. Thoma Bravo, Carlyle, 17Capital and Monroe Capital have all closed their vehicles last month.

Thoma Bravo had $3.3bn of leveraged capital available for credit investments thanks to the final close of its sophomore fund in the strategy.

The firm said the closing of Credit Fund II followed a record year of deployment for the platform in 2021, investing over $2bn into 39 portfolio companies.

Global private equity giant Carlyle hit a $4.6bn hard cap close for its second credit opportunities fund, smashing its initial $3.5bn target.

The new vehicle is almost double the size of Carlyle’s debut Credit Opportunities Fund closed in the summer of 2019, and gives the firm about $6bn of new investable capital including leverage.

17Capital raised $2.9bn to close what is believed to be the largest private credit fund raised since 2009, soaring past its $1.65m target.

Private credit specialist Monroe Capital soared to a $2.3bn final close for its latest fundraise thanks to commitments from more than 300 investors. The firm said 2022 Monroe Capital Private Credit Fund IV will have $4.8bn of investable capital, including targeted fund leverage and separately managed accounts.

