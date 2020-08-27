Asia Alternatives appears to close pair of new funds

Asia Alternatives, a fund-of-funds private equity firm focused on Asia, is looks to have closed a pair of new funds.

The first vehicle is MD Asia Investors IV, which has raised pulled in $201.2m, according to the latest US Securities and Exchange filing.

While the document does not indicate whether this is a hardcap for the vehicle, the firm has not indicated it intends to raise more capital.

There are two unnamed backers for this fundraise.

The other fund Asia Alternatives looks to have closed is AACP Korea Buyout Investors IV, which has raked in $5m.

As with the previously mentioned fund, it is not clear whether AACP Korea Buyout will look to raise more capital, but the SEC filing does not indicate it is looking for more.

There were two investors supporting the fundraise.

It is unclear what the investment strategies of either fund will be.

Asia Alternatives is aimed at helping financial institutions make private equity investments across Asia. It claims to be one of the first and most established fund-of-funds firm focused on Asia.

The firm focuses on China, Taiwan, Hong Kong, Japan, Korea, South East Asia, India and Australia.

