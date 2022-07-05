Wild inflation sees KKR, Macquarie scrap £15bn UK Power Networks deal after last-minute price hike

A consortium led by KKR and Macquarie has reportedly scrapped its £15bn takeover of the UK’s largest electricity distributor after soaring inflation pushed the company’s owner to a last-minute price rise.

Hong Kong billionaire Li Ka-Shing’s CK Infrastructure Holdings tried to up the price just two days before the agreement was set to be signed last month, the FT said, citing two unnamed people it said were close to the deal.

The UK inflation rate is currently running at 9%, up from just 2.1% this time last year and the highest the figure has been for about 40 years.

One source said to be close to the bidders was cited by the FT as saying, “It was unusual for the price to be changed at such short notice and after a year of due diligence.

“The price expectations from the seller massively changed so we exercised cost discipline and walked away.”

UK Power Networks provides electricity to about 8.3m UK homes and businesses, making it the largest provider in the country.

Earlier this year KKR surged to an enormous $17bn final close for its latest global infrastructure fund, more than twice the amount it collected for its predecessor in the strategy.

The firm is also currently believed to be eyeing up to $5bn for its first-ever fund targeting mid-sized businesses in North America.

