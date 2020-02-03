Welsh Carson commits $600m to Medicare-focused JV with Humana Inc

Welsh Carson Anderson & Stowe has agreed a $600m initial investment to launch a joint venture expanding access to value-based primary care for Medicare patients.

The private equity firm has teamed up with healthcare delivery service and administrator Humana Inc, which will manage senior-focused, payor-agnostic primary care centers under the latter’s Partners in Primary Care brand.

WCAS will have majority ownership in the new company, with Humana owning a small minority stake.

The new joint venture is expected to more than double Partners in Primary Care’s footprint of senior-focused primary care centers over the next three years. It currently operates 47 care centers located throughout Kansas, Missouri, North Carolina, South Carolina, Texas, and Florida.

WCAS general partner David Caluori said, “There is a significant unmet need for value-based, senior-focused primary care in the US.

“WCAS has a 40-year history of successfully building world-class healthcare companies.

“This transaction represents another example of how WCAS creatively partners within the healthcare ecosystem to enhance access to innovative healthcare services to improve patient care.

“Through this new joint venture, Partners in Primary Care is now well resourced to accelerate the deployment of its proven care model in areas across the country that need it most.

“We are thrilled to be able to partner with Humana and Partners in Primary Care to expand access to quality care to the millions of seniors living in underserved areas throughout the nation.”

Partners in Primary Care will receive a management fee, including performance-based incentives, for the management of all joint venture centers.

In addition the agreement includes a series of put and call options through which Partners in Primary Care may acquire WCAS’s interest in the joint venture, and through which WCAS may require Partners in Primary Care to purchase its interest in the joint venture, in stages over the next five to ten years.

