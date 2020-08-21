Warburg Pincus set to cash in on Petz investment through Brazilian IPO

Private equity-backed Brazilian pet shop chain Petz is hoping to raise up to BRL3.4bn ($611m) through an IPO.

The move comes seven years after Warburg Pincus bought into the company, when it was known as Pet Center.

Petz has priced it public offering at between BRL12.25 and BRL15.25 per share.

Warburg Pincus’ stake in the business could fall from 55.15 to as little as 5.49% following the share sale, the IPO prospectus shows.

Petz had a net income of BRL22.1m in the first half of the year, on sales of BRL731.6m, with the latter up more than 36% year-on-year.

The retailer provides pet food, accessories, pets and services, including veterinary and grooming centers, through a large-store format.

