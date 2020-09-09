Warburg Pincus makes ‘significant’ investment in Vista Equity Partners portfolio business Infoblox

Warburg Pincus has made a “significant” investment in Vista Equity Partners portfolio business Infoblox.

Vista, which bought the secure cloud-managed network services company four years ago, will remain as an investor following the latest deal.

Never miss a story – click to sign up to AltAssets’ free daily PE newsletter

Infoblox provides core networking and cybersecurity solutions to help enterprise IT managers, network operators, security operators and chief information security officers optimize and secure their networks.

The deal is Warburg’s second investment this week, following it agreeing to buy into DACH HR software and service specialist Infoniqa alongside existing investor Elvaston.

Warburg managing director and head of late-stage technology investing Chandler Reedy said, “We believe Infoblox is uniquely positioned with a tremendous opportunity ahead due to a variety of factors, including the proliferation of devices, shift to cloud, decentralization of enterprise networks, and adoption of modern microservices architectures.”

Monti Saroya, co-head of Vista Flagship Fund and senior managing director of Vista Equity Partners, added, “Every organization and industry is undergoing some form of digital transformation, underpinned by a secure and reliable networking infrastructure that ensures efficient and safe transfer of data and access to corporate applications and programs.

“Infoblox has long been the leader in providing these core networking services, and their investment in a next-generation, cloud-native platform and cloud-managed solutions ensures they will continue to be the leader for years to come.”

Warburg Pincus has invested more than $20bn in technology companies since it was founded, with notable deals including CrowdStrike, Samsara, Avalara, Ant Financial, Trax and Gojek.

Copyright © 2020 AltAssets