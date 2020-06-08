Vitruvian Partners buys into growing European digital signature, ID business Scrive

Vitruvian Partners has bought European digital signature and identity solutions business Scrive.

The company said the new capital provided will fuel its continued expansion across Europe, and support further development of its e-sign and eID platform to drive agreements-based business processes, emphasising security, data quality and customer experience.

Scrive’s customers include Avis, DNB, Fabege, Volkswagen and Telenor, and processes more than 20 million documents on its platform each year.

Vitruvian Partners has previously helped Nordic businesses including Benify, CRF Health, EasyPark and Snow Software become international operations.

The firm said it had bought with management all of the company’s outstanding shares from non-active shareholders, in addition to the capital raise to finance further growth and expansion in Europe.

“This is more than an investment,” said Scrive CEO Viktor Wrede. “Having Vitruvian alongside management as a supportive new owner gives us a great backing to execute our plan of becoming a pan-European leader within the e-signing and eidentification industry.

“We are now ideally positioned to accelerate our performance in both product development and revenue growth.”

Vitruvian partner Jussi Wuoristo added: “Driven by a clear value proposition and a relentless focus on leveraging its technology to simplify and automate electronic identification, Scrive has managed to create a loyal and rapidly expanding international customer base across industries.

“We believe Scrive is well positioned to continue its expansion in the Nordics and across Europe.”

Vitruvian Partners closed its third fund on its €2.4bn hard cap in 2017, making it one of the biggest pools of capital in Europe supporting targeting growth deals.

The sum doubled Vitruvian’s second fundraising total thanks to “significantly greater support” from German, Japanese and Nordic investors this time out, the firm said.

Vitruvian closed VIP II in December 2013 on its’ €1.2bn hard cap.

