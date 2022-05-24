Verdane exits corporate management software Clausion after doubling annual recurring revenues

European investor Verdane has exited corporate management software Clausion in a trade deal to insightsoftware, after almost doubling the company’s annual recurring revenues.

Verdane bought into Clausion in 2017 as part of a portfolio carveout from Finnish cloud-based solution provider Basware.

Never miss a story – click to sign up to AltAssets’ free daily PE newsletter

The firm said it has developed the company into a cloud-based platform for planning and financial consolidation wor work as the centre for all financial data for companies across all size-clasess.

Clausion launched its SaaS product during Verdane’s investment period and it is now generating 50% of Clausion’s software sales.

Iikka Moilanen, investment professional at Verdane, said, “Verdane is pleased to have contributed to Clausion’s success as the Company now enters the next phase of its growth.

“Having started by building an independent business after many successful years under Basware, the Clausion team has during the past four years successfully launched the current cloud-based product and taken the first steps towards internationalisation of the company.

“Following its acquisition of Tabella, Clausion has also broadened its offering to cover the needs of customers from SME to enterprise. I’d like to take the opportunity to thank and congratulate Tomi and the entire team both at Clausion as well as insightsoftware. We are confident that Clausion’s product will provide a great addition to insightsoftware’s portfolio, helping improve quality in financial reporting for customers in new markets globally.”

Verdane bought into Finnish corporate e-learning pair Eduhouse and Wistec last year to create a Northern European leader for subscription-based e-learning focused on accounting, finance, HR, IT and payroll.

The firm’s portfolio of Finnish software and tech-enabled businesses includes Evondos, HappyOrNot, Nomentia and Vaadin.

The firm hit a €540m hard cap close for its second Edda fund targeting growth investments in tech-enabled businesses last year and closed its Capital X fund on SEK 6bn in 2019.

Copyright © 2022 AltAssets