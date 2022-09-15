US defence contractor ManTech bought by Carlyle in $4.2bn deal

Private equity giant Carlyle has completed a $4.2bn buyout of US defense contractor ManTech International Corp.

Mantech, which provides contracting services for the intelligence community, the Pentagon and other government agencies, employs about 9,400 people.

Dayne Baird, a managing director on Carlyle’s aerospace and government services team, said, “ManTech is at the forefront of its industry, delivering leading and innovative solutions for mission-critical national security programs.

“…we believe our deep sector expertise, network and resources will help accelerate ManTech’s growth and drive greater value for its customers and employees.”

Carlyle is currently believed to be looking to raise up to $27bn for its latest flagship buyout fund, which would make it the biggest buyout vehicle ever.

Other recent deals from Carlyle include agreeing to buy NSM Insurance Group from White Mountains Insurance at a valuation of $1.775bn.

The firm hit a $4.6bn hard cap close for its second credit opportunities fund earlier this year, smashing its initial $3.5bn target.

