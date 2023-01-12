Triton trumps Bain Capital’s Caverion deal with €1.09bn offer, Bain fights back

European private equity house Triton has beaten a Bain Capital-led consortium’s offer for Finnish construction systems specialist Caverion to value it about about €1.09bn.

Triton has offered €8 per share through its Triton V Fund for Caverion, outdoing the €7 per share offered by Bain Capital’s North Holdings consortium two months ago.

That offer valued Caverion at about €955m. Triton’s deal is a 14.3% premium above that figure.

Triton said it was seeking support from Caverion’s board of directors and shareholders for the deal, which it expects to complete in the second half of this year.

The firm added that it previously negotiated a tender off with the Caverion board, but said it was “not able to conclude such negotiations due to, among others, the constraints under, and the lack of disclosure relating to, the terms applicable to the members of the consortium led by Bain Capital”.

It added, “The offeror therefore terminated the negotiations and instead decided to announce this tender offer now to ensure that all shareholders of Caverion will get full value for their shares and become aware of the offeror’s superior offer given that the pending Bain Capital offer is set to expire soon.”

Bain Capital managing director Halvor Meyer Horten said in the wake of Triton’s offer, “The consortium believes that our offer of getting €7 for the shares in Caverion now represents a superior offer to Triton’s slightly higher price in possibly 12 months with its significant uncertainties around antitrust.

“With regulatory approvals for the consortium expected to have all been secured during the coming weeks, secured funding and no exposure to competing business activities, the consortium’s offer is highly feasible and its timely completion likely.”

Finland-based Caverion designs, implements, and maintains building technology and industrial services, as well as providing facilities management and advisory services.

