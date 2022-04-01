Thomas H Lee Partners agrees to by Warburg Pincus-backed Intelligent Medical Objects

US private equity major Thomas H Lee Partners has agreed to buy a majority stake in Warburg Pincus‘ healthcare data and documentation software specialist Intelligent Medical Objects.

Warburg had agreed to buy the business in late 2016. The company provides software which aims to accurately capture, measure, and maintain a medical diagnosis at the most granular level possible, to help communication between clinicians, patients, IT platforms and downstream data users.

The company’s software products are used by more than 740,000 physicians every day.

THL managing director Joshua Nelson said, “We could not be more excited to partner with our new colleagues at IMO.

“At a time when hospitals and physicians feel the strain of heightened demand and limited capacity, IMO’s products help deliver improved patient care and satisfaction. This works to the benefit of those providing care, and those seeking it.”

Fellow managing director Shahab Vagefi added, “IMO has built sophisticated products that eliminate many of the legacy inefficiencies and asymmetries in medical billing, scheduling, and clinical record keeping.

“We see a blue-sky opportunity to build on these products and expand the company’s relationships with hospitals and health care providers nationwide.”

A lightning fundraise from Thomas H Lee Partners saw the firm strike a $5.6bn hard cap final close for its ninth flagship fund last October, after just three months in the market.

Thomas H Lee Equity Fund IX is considerably larger than the $3.59bn Fund VIII the firm closed in 2018.

The firm said more than $250m of Fund IX’s total came from general partner commitments.

The close of Fund IX came hot on the heels of an active 12 months for THL, which included the close of a $900m automation-focused private equity fund.

Warburg is currently out targeting $16bn for its Global Growth 14 fund, which AltAssets reported last week had hit a hefty $8.3bn first close.

The firm previously closed Fund 13 on $15.05bn, beating its $13.5bn target.

