Thoma Bravo, Sunstone agree $1.3bn buyout of facial, bodily reaction-based testing company UserTesting

Thoma Bravo and Sunstone Partners have teamed up to agree a $1.3bn buyout of video-based human testing and experience specialist UserTesting.

The $7.50 per share offer represents a 94% premium compared to the company’s closing stock price on October 26.

If the deal is successful Thoma Bravo and Sunstone intend to combine UserTesting with UserZoom. Thoma Bravo invested in digital user experience company UserZoom at a valuation of $800m in March.

UserZoom offers participant recruitment engines and other professional services that provide in-depth quantitative and qualitative insights for testing, measuring and improving digital product experiences.

UserTesting uses video to gauge human facial and bodily responses to test their reaction to things such as UIs or company messaging.

Thoma Bravo senior partner AJ Rhode said, “We are excited to bring together the complementary expertise of UserTesting and UserZoom to create a leading, integrated solution that delivers real-time, data-driven feedback to organizations globally.

“Our acquisition of UserTesting is a testament to our belief that customer experience is mission critical to organizations, and the combined company will be well-positioned to further market expansion, accelerate innovation, and provide even greater insights to its customers.”

