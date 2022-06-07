Thoma Bravo slashes Anaplan takeover offer by 10% to $9.6bn

Software-focused private equity house Thoma Bravo has cut its takeover offer for software maker Anaplan from $10.7bn to $9.6bn.

The company has announced an amended merger agreement in which Thoma Bravo will now offer $63.75 per share in cash instead of the $66 apiece that it proposed in March.

Anaplan’s board has unanimously approved the new offer.

The company said the amendment is to “resolve a disagreement between the parties regarding compliance with certain terms of the merger agreement.”

According to the announcement, Thoma Bravo asserted that certain matters during the takeover process could have resulted in closing conditions not being satisfied while Anaplan remains that it has been acted in good faith at all times.

However, the board has agreed to the amended agreement to avoid the risk of lengthy litigation over the disagreement.

Frank Calderoni, chairman and CEO at Anaplan, said, “We believe Thoma Bravo continues to be the right partner for Anaplan, and we look forward to closing this transaction.

“We remain committed to delivering the best-in-class planning platform to solve our customer’s biggest digital transformation challenges. Thoma Bravo’s resources and insights will help scale Anaplan’s growth strategy. We believe this partnership will deliver significant benefits to Anaplan’s customers, partners and employees.”

Holden Spaht, managing partner at Thoma Bravo, added, “We fully support the amended agreement and look forward to partnering with Anaplan as it helps enterprises transform how they see, plan, and run their businesses by delivering cloud-native SaaS solutions at scale.

“We are enthusiastic about leveraging Thoma Bravo’s extensive operational and investment expertise in enterprise software to support Anaplan in serving customers and reaching its next phase of growth.”

The transaction is still expected to be closed by the end of the month.

Thoma Bravo agreed the $10.7bn all cash deal to take Anaplan private in March, representing a premium of 46%.

Anaplan provides planning SaaS to businesses that help in modeling different forecasting outcomes, and has more than 1,900 customers worldwide.

Thoma Bravo is in the market raising its fifteen flagship fund. It has collected a $100m commitment from PennSERS and up to $150m from the Texas County & District Retirement System in the past two months.

The firm closed its $17.8bn-Fund XIV vehicle in 2020.

It also raised $3.9bn for its third Discover Fund in late 2020, at the same time as closing Fund XIV.

