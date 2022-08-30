Thoma Bravo seals $3.725bn Frontline Education sale to Roper Technologies

Private equity major Thoma Bravo has agreed the $3.725bn sale of admin software business Frontline Education to New York Stock Exchange-listed Roper Technologies.

The deal comes five years after Thoma Bravo bought the business from Insight Ventures. Frontline provides software for K-12 administrators across the US.

During Thoma Bravo’s ownership the company made six bolt-one acquisitions, increased headcount by 70% and “significantly grew its revenue”, the firm said.

Holden Spaht, a managing partner at Thoma Bravo, said, “Over the past five years, we have worked closely with the management team to significantly grow the ARR of the company and build an integrated, market leading software and analytics platform developed specifically for the unique challenges faced by K-12 administrators and educators.

“We are not only very proud of Frontline’s financial success, but also its positive impact on the K-12 education system and we look forward to watching the company continue to grow and further its important mission under Roper’s ownership.”

The deal is expected to close in the fourth quarter of this year.

Thoma Bravo is currently in the market raising its fifteenth flagship fund, and has collected a $100m commitment from PennSERS and up to $150m from the Texas County & District Retirement System. The firm closed its $17.8bn-Fund XIV vehicle in 2020.

Last week Thoma Bravo led a $130m Series D investment round led for mental health care provider membership network Alma.

