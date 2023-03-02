Thoma Bravo buys into Summa Equity-backed healthcare data business LOGEX

Software-focused private equity giant Thoma Bravo has invested in Summa Equity-backed European healthcare analytics provider LOGEX.

Summa will remain invested in the business it bought into five years ago.

LOGEX says aims to use data to help healthcare providers and hospitals make better decisions and deliver optimum health outcomes for patients while reducing costs.

The Amsterdam-headquartered company, which was founded in 2008, is currently active in ten European countries.

Thoma Bravo vice president David Tse said, “With its best-in-class software solutions that optimise the delivery and quality of care, LOGEX has a real-world impact on patients.

“We are excited to partner with LOGEX and its talented team to drive continued innovation and advance its mission to improve European healthcare.

“We look forward to leveraging Thoma Bravo’s demonstrated software and operations capabilities to help the company deliver on its plans.”

Thoma Bravo has deployed $11b of equity across 11 transactions in Europe in the last 12 years.

The firm opened an office in London in September 2022. The LOGEX deal marks Thoma Bravo’s inaugural investment by its Europe-based team.

