Thales acquires US-based cyber champion Imperva from Thoma Bravo

Thales has agreed to wholly acquire Imperva, a US-based data and application cybersecurity company, for an enterprise value of $3.6 billion by Thoma Bravo, a major software investment firm.

Closing of the transaction is expected by the beginning of 2024, upon completion of customary antitrust and regulatory approvals.

The transaction price is based on a $3.6 billion enterprise value. Imperva will enable growth in data security and Thales’ entry into the attractive application security market. Following the deal, Thales total cybersecurity business will generate more than € 2.4 billion revenues.

The value creation for Thales shareholders include $110 million of run rate cost and revenue synergies, financial profile of DIS segment enhanced, significant medium-term adjusted EPS accretion, transaction adjusted ROCE3 above WACC in Year 5 post-closing.

Imperva’s integration into Thales will significantly expand Thales’ addressable market in an already fast-growing sector, according to the company.

The new financial targets set for Thales’ Digital Identity and Security (DIS) activity are: 2024-2027 organic sales growth: +6 to +7%, 2027 EBIT3 margin to reach 16.5%.

The acquisition is in line with Thales’ disciplined capital deployment framework, with no impact on the Group existing dividend policy or ongoing share buyback programme.

