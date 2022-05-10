TA buys into India-headquartered scientific informatics business Zifo amid ‘urgency’ for data-driven R&D

TA Associates has revealed its second deal in two days with the completion of a strategic growth investment in India-headquartered scientific informatics specialist Zifo RnD Solutions.

Zifo, which was launched in 2008, aims to help the digital transformation of drug discovery, clinical development, manufacturing quality control and genomics functions at companies across the pharma, biotech, medical device and process industries.

The company has offices in Canada, China, France, Germany, Japan, Singapore, Switzerland, the UK and the US.

Dhiraj Poddar, head of TA Associates Advisory, said, “Zifo has an established reputation as a best-in-class services provider across the scientific R&D and manufacturing value chains and has developed deep customer relationships with many global industry leaders.

“As the push for the digitization of research and clinical development continues, particularly in the life sciences space, we believe Zifo is well-positioned for further growth.”

Gurnoor Kaur, a vice president at TA Associates Advisory, added, “The urgency to become more data driven and the increasing complexity of scientific systems continues to challenge R&D departments.

“As a highly experienced provider of these business-critical services, Zifo has a meaningful opportunity to expand and support more organizations in their digital transformation.”

Yesterday TA revealed it had bought into Vista Equity Partners portfolio business iCIMS, a specialist in cloud-based staff hiring and workforce management.

