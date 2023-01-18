TA Associates eyes global expansion of 40-year-old Indian pharma business Synokem

TA Associates has made a strategic growth investment in 40-year-old Indian business Synokem Pharmaceuticals.

The company is one of India’s leading contract development and manufacturing organizations, serving customers in the branded generic domestic formulations market.

Never miss a story! Click to sign up to AltAssets’ free daily PE newsletter

TA head of Indian operations Dhiraj Poddar said, “We have been consistently impressed both by Synokem’s commitment to innovation and its excellent and enduring relationship with customers.

“That the company has delivered numerous first-to-market products is further indicative of its industry-leading position.

“We believe Synokem can serve as a high-quality producer of pharma products, not just for India but also for international markets.”

TA director Vishal Gupta added, “With industry expansion being driven by both demographic and economic factors, including higher health insurance penetration and affordability, we believe there is a strong opportunity to build on Synokem’s momentum and further expand its capabilities.”

Copyright © 2023 AltAssets