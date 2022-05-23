Sycamore scraps Ted Baker pursuit after string of rejected bids

Private equity house Sycamore Partners has dropped out of the running to buy UK clothing retailer Ted Baker after having a string of bids rejected by the business.

Ted Baker said it has now picked an unnamed preferred suitor for a takeover, and confirmed that long-time suitor Sycamore was no longer taking part in the formal sale process.

The company launched a formal sale process at the start of April after rejecting a number of bids from Sycamore Partners.

The company declined an unsolicited non-binding takeover proposal from Sycamore at the end of March, saying it significantly undervalued the business.

Sycamore had offered 137.5p per share, valuing the retailer at £253.8m. The company’s shares are now trading at about 138.8p each, down from a high of 156p in mid-April.

The company’s shares were trading at just 80.25p each at the start of February.

Ted Baker has nearly 400 retail stores mainly in Europe, North America and the UK.

Sycamore specializes in deals in the struggling retail sector. Ted Baker’s share price has seen some recovery in recent weeks, but is still over 90% below its recent peak in March 2018.

The firm agreed to buy a 55% stake in Victoria’s Secret in February 2020, in a deal valuing the company at $1.1bn – but was attempting to back out of the deal by late April in the wake of the coronavirus crisis derailing the global economy.

It successfully backed out of its planned investment in May, two weeks after suing and being countersued by the company’s owner L Brands.

