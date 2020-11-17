Sverica Capital Management backs cybersecurity startup DeFY Security

Cybersecurity company DeFY Security has picked up an investment from private equity firm Sverica Capital Management.

The North American digital defence startup was founded in 2017, DeFY has grown rapidly and is one of the largest pure play cyber security solutions providers in North America.

DeFY partners with best-in-class and emerging cybersecurity technology vendors to build tailored security programs for its clients, which include leading enterprises in the financial services, healthcare, manufacturing, and retail verticals throughout the United States.

“The DeFY team is excited to announce our partnership with Sverica as we continue to drive growth with a strategic investor who has experience in cybersecurity,” said Justin Domachowski, dounder and CEO of DeFY. “We have established a great long-term relationship with the Sverica team dating back to their investment in Accuvant, and are excited to be working with them again as we endeavor to build a best-in-class cybersecurity solutions provider.”

Sverica’s managing partner Frank Young and the firm’s vice president Michael Dougherty will both join DeFY’s board of directors as part of the strategic investment.

“In just a few short years, Justin and the DeFY team have rapidly built a successful business and developed extremely strong customer relationships with a number of leading enterprises,” said Young. “We look forward to partnering with Justin and DeFY to help guide the Company through continued growth and national expansion.”

Dougherty added, “We believe DeFY is well-positioned to capitalize on the continued positive tailwinds in cybersecurity. The landscape of technologies and threats is evolving daily and increasing in complexity. DeFY can help enterprises navigate this environment to build robust security programs, as well as expand the reach and effectiveness of its technology partners.”

The amount injected into the cybersecurity startup was not disclosed.

Sverica previously invested in RegTech company Gryphon in November 2019.