Sun Capital seals quick exit of crushed stone specialist StonePoint to trade buyer Arcosa

Sun Capital Partners has sealed a quick exit of crushed stone and sand specialist StonePoint to trade buyer Arcosa after just over two years of ownership.

The private equity firm picked up StonePoint in December 2018, when it was known as VantaCore Partners.

Sun made that investment alongside StonePoint Materials, which was launched a year earlier by former VantaCore executives.

StonePoint is now a top-25 US aggregates company that provides crushed stone, sand and gravel to end markets including infrastructure, commercial and residential construction and energy.

The company operates across nine US states in the Gulf coast, midwest and southeast regions, producing about nine million tons of aggregates annually.

Sun Capital co-CEO Marc Leder said, “Our work with StonePoint underscores our strength in partnering with outstanding management teams to drive market share growth, enhance operations and capitalize on new opportunities.

“We worked closely with the StonePoint team to complete three strategic acquisitions that provided substantial financial and operating synergies and strengthened the company’s competitive position.”

Other Sun Capital portfolio companies in the industrials sector include Ames Drywall Finishing Tools & Services, Arrow Tru-Line and Trulite.

In December Sun Capital has hired Kelly Griffin from hedge fund Caxton Associates as its new head of investor relations.

Sun also revealed it had brought in Angela Geffre as chief human resources officer.

