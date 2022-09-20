Solar sales, design software maker Solo gets Bregal Sagemount backing

New York-based buyout house Bregal Sagemount has made a minority strategic growth investment in Solo, a provider of solar sales, proposal and design software.

Solo estimates that more than three million solar projects have been designed with its software, saving an estimated 150,000 hours of work.

Never miss a story! Click to sign up to AltAssets’ free daily PE newsletter

Bregal partner Pavan Tripathi said, “Solo is an innovation engine solving the most critical challenges of the solar ecosystem.

“The Solo team has an impressive focus on anticipating the needs of its clients, and we are excited to partner with [CEO Dan Larkin] and the Solo team to help advance the energy transition.”

In the summer it was reported that Bregal had struck a $2bn first close for its fourth flagship fundraise.

The firm previously raised $1.5bn for the hard cap final close of its third flagship fundraise in 2020.

Copyright © 2022 AltAssets