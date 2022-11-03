Sentinel Capital sells specialist paper, film manufacturer Nekoosa

Sentinel Capital Partners has sold specialty paper and film manufacturer Nekoosa after five years in its portfolio.

Nekoosa provides products including application and pressure sensitive tapes used to protect and transfer graphics onto surfaces such as store window and commercial vehicles, as well as synthetic papers that offer a digitally printable tear-and-waterproof alternative to lamination.

Sentinel partner Scott Perry said, “Nekoosa is the leading brand in the application tapes and carbonless paper categories. We were very fortunate to partner with Paul Charapata, Bob Beckwith, and the rest of the Nekoosa team, and we wish them continued success.”

Other Sentinel investments in specialty manufacturing businesses include Chase Doors, ECM Industries and Holley.

In 2018 the firm announced the a $2.15bn final close of its sixth fund, and also raised $460m for its inaugural Junior Capital Fund.

Earlier this year Sentinel picked up $100m from the Pennsylvania State Employees’ Retirement System towards its Fund VII raise, and another $25m wotwards Junior Capital II.

