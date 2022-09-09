Sentinel acquire online customizable safety signs maker SmartSign

Lower mid-market focused Sentinel Capital Parnters has acquired online customizable safety signs maker SmartSign.

Headquartered in New York, SmartSign operates a network of 30 websites to offer customizable signs, labels, and tags for regulatory, compliance, and safety applications.

It services businesses of all sizes, including sales to 75% of the Fortune 1000 and across hundreds of verticals, including education, healthcare, and industrials.

Louis Brotherton, principal at Sentinel, said, “SmartSign is strategically positioned to capitalize on favorable secular trends underpinning the online signs, labels, and tags industry.

“With a talented and committed management team and a highly dedicated team of employees, we believe SmartSign is well-positioned to continue its rapid growth, both organically and through acquisitions. We are extremely excited about the opportunity to partner with the SmartSign team.”

Sentinel secured a $125m commitment from the Pennsylvania State Employees’ Retirement System in July.

$100m of the investments will go to the firm’s flagship buyout fund Sentinel Capital Partners VII and $25m will go to Sentinel Junior Capital II.

The firm is out raising its latest flagship fund four years after it closed Capital Partners VI on $2.15bn.

It also closed Junior Capital I on $460m in 2018.

Sentinel’s other investments in business services include Apex Companies, Mobile Communications America, New Era Technology, Revenew and TriMech.

