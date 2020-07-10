Satori Capital buys into hedge fund manager Mountain Cove Capital Management

Satori Capital, a Texas-based private equity house it says is founded on the principles of “conscious capitalism”, has agreed to back investment firm Mountain Cove Capital Management.

Satori, which has more than $1bn in assets under management has committed to invest $10m in Mountain Cove as part of its Satori XL Partnership Program, which forms strategic acceleration partnerships with talented emerging investment managers.

It focuses on managers which have at least a three-year track record and less than $100m of AUM.

Mountain Cove is a fundamental global long/short equity fund actively trading large-cap US equities.

James Haddaway, CIO for Satori’s alternative investments platform and the Satori XL Program, said, “We believe Mountain Cove is well situated to deliver compelling investment returns in a variety of market environments, including the volatile market we are currently facing.

“We appreciate [founder and portfolio manager Aushrif Javeed’s] nimble portfolio management and well-honed trading acumen, as well as the impressive track record he has achieved over the past seven years.

Prior to launching Mountain Cove in 2013 Javeed worked as an analyst at Kleinheinz Capital Partners, focusing on global investments for a firm managing approximately $2bn in assets.

He also previously served as an analyst at SAC Capital, with a focus on the technology sector, and began his career as analyst at Lehman Brothers.

Copyright © 2020 AltAssets