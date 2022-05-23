Redbird Capital almost over the line with football giant AC Milan buyout: report

Private equity house RedBird Capital Partners is reportedly nearing a €1.3bn buyout of storied European football giant AC Milan, already the target of fellow alternatives dealmaker Investcorp.

RedBird’s offer value could rise to €1.8bn over the next few years according to the report by Italian news outlet Il Sole 24 Ore.

Never miss a story – click to sign up to AltAssets’ free daily PE newsletter

Investcorp previously made a €1bn bid for AC Milan, the current champions of Italy’s top-flight football division Serie A, at the start of May.

Activist investor Elliott Management is currently a major stakeholder in AC Milan, and would reportedly keep a minority interest following the RedBird deal.

RedBird’s previous European football investments have included backing Liverpool FC owners Fenway Sports Group and investing in French Ligue 1 side Toulouse FC.

Copyright © 2022 AltAssets