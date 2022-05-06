Rare disease pharmacy specialist PANTHERx bought by private equity consortium

Nautic Partners, The Vistria Group and General Atlantic have agreed to buy rare pharmacy care specialist PANTHERx Rare from Centene Corporation.

PANTHERx aims to deliver medicine breakthroughs, clinical excellence, and access solutions to people living with devastating rare and orphan diseases.

General Atlantic managing director Justin Sunshine said, “We see a growing market need for a specialized pharmacy model to support rare and orphan disease patients in their healthcare journey and to meet the unique distribution demands of these life-enriching medicines.”

Nautic managing director Chris Corey added, “PANTHERx is purpose-built to serve this patient population and help address the complexities of specialized care delivery.

“General Atlantic, Nautic Partners and The Vistria Group are pleased to partner together to support the long-term growth of PANTHERx, leveraging our collective expertise in scaling differentiated healthcare businesses and fueling further innovation.”

Nautic specializes in healthcare, industrial and services investments. It generally makes equity investments of $50m to $400m.

The firm recently closed its tenth private equity fund on a hard cap of $3bn. It closed Nautic Partners IX in 2019 on $1.5bn.

Vistria hit a $1.11bn hard cap close in 2020 for its third mid-market fund targeting healthcare, education and financial services investments.

