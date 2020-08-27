Private equity investor Accel-KKR backs navigational software company NAVTOR

Private equity investor Accel-KKR has made a majority growth investment into NAVTOR, the provider in navigational software for the maritime industry.

“The sheer size of the global maritime industry and the continuing digitization of fleets bode well for the future of NAVTOR,” said Maurice Hernandez, head of the European office at Accel-KKR.

“Pairing NAVTOR’s mission-critical software and the deep domain expertise of its management team with AKKR’s know-how in accelerating growth in software companies will lead to exciting outcomes for the marketplace and customers. We look forward to working closely with the NAVTOR team in the coming months and years.”

The investment marks Accel-KKR’s 42nd completed investment in the EMEA region since 2013 when it established a European headquarters.

“The entire NAVTOR team is very excited to work with Accel-KKR in our continued momentum as a leader in the e-navigational space,” said Tor Svanes, CEO and co-founder of NAVTOR.

“Through a relentless focus on serving the needs of commercial seafaring fleet managers and navigators, we have built a superior technological offering with an industry-leading reputation for customer service and support. We look forward to writing NAVTOR’s next chapter together with the AKKR team.”

Børge Hetland, chief commercial officer and co-founder of NAVTOR, added, “With Accel-KKR’s backing, we see tremendous opportunities to take NAVTOR to the forefront of our industry, and to further serve our customers with a total ship operations platform – from navigation excellence to fleet optimization and crew performance.

“Specifically, we are very excited to be working with Accel-KKR given their breadth of software-specific and M&A capabilities to accelerate NAVTOR’s top-line growth.”

Copyright © 2020 AltAssets