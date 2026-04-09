Deal Roundup: Francisco Partners agrees Blackline take private at up to $850m valuation, Agilitas to sell Integris Composites

Francisco Partners has agreed a take-private deal for connected gas detection specialist Blackline Safety Corp at a valuation of up to $850m. Francisco’s $9 per share deal, plus a contingent value right of up to $0.50 per share, is a 34% premium to the company’s closing price on the Toronto Stock Exchange on April 7. Blackline’s board of directors, with interested directors abstaining, has unanimously recommended that shareholders vote in favour of the deal. Blackline provides wearable devices, personal and area gas monitoring, cloud-connected software and data analytics, and says it has initiated more than eight million emergency alerts in its lifetime.

Agilitas Private Equity has agreed to sell Integris Composites, which provides armour and protection of military and law-enforcement units. The Netherlands-headquartered company’s products are used across land vehicles, aircraft, and naval vessels Agilitas initially backed the buyout of Integris from Royal TenCate in March 2021, and has since expanded its product range and accelerated its international expansion by scaling US operations and growing its APAC presence. Agilitas’ Tor Midsem said, “We are proud to have supported Integris’s management team through a buyout and the transformation of the business into a market leader with strong intellectual property underpinned by cutting-edge R&D, design, engineering, and testing capabilities.”

Mutares has agreed to acquire two automotive supplier businesses from Magna to strengthen its Amaneos Group with Magna’s automotive lighting business, while the firm has also agreed to buy Magna’s car top systems business to boost its existing investment in HiLo Group. Mutares said the acquisitions align with its strategic plan to accelerate the structural growth of its portfolio, with a particular focus on rapid expansion in the US market and Europe as well as a focus on “significant exit processes”. Mutares CIO Johannes Laumann said, “This puts us on track to achieve our 2026 goals of group revenues between €7.9bn and €9.1bn.”

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