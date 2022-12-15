Platinum Equity picks up high-resistance materials specialist HarbisonWalker

Platinum Equity has agreed a buyout of tough environment materials specialist HarbisonWalker International.

The company provides products including bricks, monolithics, high-temperature insulation materials, fiber, insulating firebrick and precast shapes, used across industries including iron and steel, cement, pulp and paper and space exploration.

Platinum’s buyout comes five months after it announced plans to acquire Imerys SA’s Europe and Asia-focused high temperature solutions business, which it will combine with HWI into a global company.

Platinum partner Louis Samson said, “We are pleased to provide a divestiture solution that delivers speed and certainty in a challenging M&A market.

“HarbisonWalker has built an impressive organization and we have deep respect for the company’s legacy, culture and commitment to serving its customers. We are excited to continue investing in its growth.”

He added, “HWI’s presence in North America complements HTS’s business in Europe and Asia.

“Their product portfolios are also highly complementary and will create a comprehensive, well-rounded offering of brick and powder-based refractories for a global customer base.”

Platinum is reportedly out seeking up to $15bn for what would be its biggest-ever fund according to a Bloomberg report from October last year.

The firm is yet to confirm the raise, or reveal details of any closes.

