Platinum Equity picks up healthcare supply chain specialist NDC from Court Square Capital

Platinum Equity has bought healthcare supply chain company NDC from fellow private equity house Court Square Capital Partners.

NDC says it serves as an essential intermediary between medical supply manufacturers and a highly-fragmented base of regional and specialty distributor customers.

Platinum managing director Jason Price said, “NDC has built an impressive national distribution platform with substantial opportunity for growth.

“The company has strong leadership, a service-oriented culture and a unique value proposition that makes the delivery of medical supplies more efficient.

“Our plan is to continue building scale organically and through additional partnerships or M&A activity to grow the company’s footprint and expand its base of customers and suppliers.”

Court Square bought its stake in NDC from Silver Oak Services Partners in 2016. Silver Oak had been an investor in the business since 2010.

NDC President and CEO Mark Seitz, who has been with the company for 16 years, will continue to lead the business under Platinum’s ownership.

Latham and Watkins served as legal advisor to Platinum Equity on the acquisition of NDC. BMO Harris Bank provided financing for the transaction.

William Blair & Company, Cantor Fitzgerald & Co and Robert W Baird & Co served as financial advisors to Court Square and Dechert served as its legal advisor on the transaction.

Platinum hit a $10bn hard cap close for its latest global flagship fund, Platinum Equity Capital Partners V, in January last year.

The fund, which was oversubscribed had initially targeted $8bn of capital commitments.

