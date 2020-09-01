Phoenix Equity Partners picks up Spy Alarms stake

Phoenix Equity Partners has picked up a majority stake in Spy Alarms, a UK provider of electronic security and fire services.

Spy Alarms serves commercial and domestic customers by installing, maintaining and monitoring intruder alarms, CCTV, fire safety systems and access control systems, using remote technology solutions to help safeguard its customers.

The company, which was founded in 2012, now has more than 30,000 customers and 70 engineers and has completed 16 acquisitions to date.

Phoenix partner Chris Neale said, “Spy Alarms is a fast-growing business that operates in a robust, growing sector and has significant opportunity for further acquisitions given the fragmented nature of the security industry.”

The UK private equity house hit a £415m final close for its 2016 Fund three years ago, to target small and medium-sized businesses across the UK.

It has invested more than £1.2bn in over 50 companies since it was founded.

Copyright © 2020 AltAssets