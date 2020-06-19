Petlove collects “significant strategic investment” from L Catterton

Petlove, the Brazilian online pet retail brand, has received a “significant strategic investment” from the Latin America fund of L Catterton, the consumer-focused private equity firm.

The company has previously been backed by investors like SoftBank, Tarpon, and Monashees.

“In a time when people are spending more time online, Petlove has achieved significant momentum in new subscriptions and new customers, and this announcement marks an important step in the Company’s growth trajectory,” said Marcio Waldman, CEO and founder of PEtlove. “Now more than ever, customers are relying on e-commerce platforms for the products they need to feed, care for, and entertain their pets and Petlove is well positioned to continue to be a leader in the space. As we continue our expansion with the support of L Catterton and our other investors, we are focused on offering unique, value-added and increasingly omni-channel experiences for all our customers.”

Pedro Faria, chairman of Petlove, commented, “We are pleased to welcome L Catterton, and believe their investment is a testament to the hard work of the entire Petlove team, especially during this time of heightened uncertainty. With extensive experience across the pet category, a successful track record of building leading e-commerce businesses, and a deep understanding of the Latin American consumer, L Catterton is a strong partner and will help us fuel Petlove’s continued growth.”

Scott Dahnke, global co-CEO of L Catterton, added, “With an innovative digital platform and the broadest product assortment among peers, Petlove offers customers an efficient and convenient alternative to in-store shopping, and customer adoption has continued to accelerate as even more shoppers migrate online. Leveraging L Catterton’s deep industry expertise and digital know-how, we are delighted to work with the Petlove team to build on the Company’s impressive momentum and capitalize on the many opportunities ahead.”

Farah Khan, Partner, L Catterton Latin America, said, “Petlove has established itself as both the market leader in providing pet products digitally, while serving as an unrivaled resource for a growing population of pet owners in Brazil. We look forward to partnering with Marcio and his team to grow Petlove’s customer base, enhance its marketing and branding initiatives, and expand its product and service offerings to create a one-of-a-kind digital pet retail platform for customers across Latin America.”