Permira said to pull ahead of Carlyle in potential Gruppo Florence buyout

Global buyout major Permira has reportedly gained access to the books of Italian clothing maker Gruppo Florence ahead of a potential buyout.

Carlyle is also said to be interested in the business according to Reuters, which cited unnamed sources.

An earlier report suggested Gruppo Florence was open to a public listing if a buyout deal could not be agreed. The company is majority owned by VAM Investments.

In January VAM CEO Marco Piana told Reuters an initial public offering would be a natural exit strategy for the fund due to the lack of “listed assets that give investors exposure to the luxury sector’s made-in-Italy supply chain.”

Gruppo Florence works with luxury brands in the development and production of prêt-à-porter, leather goods and footwear collections.

Permira was said to have hit €16bn for its new flagship buyout fund last July, beating its target at first close.

The firm picked up €11bn for the final close of its last flagship fundraise in 2019, one of the biggest euro-denominated buyout funds ever raised at the time.

Recent big deals from Permira include agreed to take customer engagement software company Zendesk private in partnership with Hellman & Friedman at a valuation of $10.2bn.

