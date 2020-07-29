Permira picks up EF’s China, Indonesia kids English language teaching unit, deal pegged at about $1.5bn

Private equity major Permira has sealed a buyout of EF Education First’s children’s English language education unit at a reported valuation of about $1.5bn.

Switzerland-based EF will continue to hold a “significant” stake in EF Kids & Teens, which provides English tuition to 288 schools in China and 79 in Indonesia.

Bloomberg reported the $1.5bn valuation, adding that other private equity firms had been attracted to the asset.

It said weeks of negotiations for the deal had been slowed by the impact of the coronavirus outbreak, citing unnamed sources.

EF Education started exploring a sale of its Chinese business late last year and attracted other private equity firms to the asset, Bloomberg News had reported. The sale of the entire operation was expected to fetch $1.5 billion to $2 billion, the people had said.

Permira partner Robin Bell-Jones said, “China has emerged as the world’s largest and most advanced market for educational services and Permira is a firm believer in the importance of high-quality education powered by technology.

“This exciting partnership builds on Permira’s successful track record of backing entrepreneurs in Asia and growth investments in education and edtech, with Curriculum Associates and Renaissance Learning in the US and Universidad Europea in Europe.

“We have long admired EF Kids & Teens’ relentless focus on product and service quality, which together with its impressive online innovations, position the business optimally in a hybrid learning world.

“We concluded that there is simply no better way for a child to learn English and look forward to being a long-term partner to EF Kids & Teens.”

Philip Hult, chairman of EF Education First, added, “EF Kids & Teens is a gem in the EF portfolio.

“With Permira, we have a dedicated partner investing with us to meet the enormous market opportunity.”

