Palamon Capital sells IDH Group unit DD Group to Sun European Partners

Palamon Capital Partners and IDH Group have agreed to sell UK dental distributor and service provider DD Group to Sun European Partners.

The sale concludes phase one of Palamon’s investment plan to return IDH to a pure-play dental services company, following the firm’s reported £700m deal in partnership with IDH management to acquire Carlyle’s majority position last August.

Palamon said the proceeds from the divestment would significantly deleverage the business and provide substantial cash to support deeper investment into the existing network of clinics and M&A.

DD has rapidly accelerated growth over the past three years, achieving revenue CAGRs of 16%, to generate £210m of revenue in the last 12 months to March.

Palamon said the impressive growth had been underpinned by rapidly growing demand for dentistry and aesthetic treatments, with DD leveraging its one-stop-shop approach to take increasing share within the highly fragmented market.

Paul Adams, CEO of DD, said, “We have ambitious plans at DD to consolidate our position as the leading provider of dental and medical aesthetics products and services in the UK and Ireland.

“This deal will help us to realise those plans, becoming the first choice across both sectors for clinical treatment solutions.”

