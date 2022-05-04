PAI to buy into HKA for the large, fragmented risk mitigation, dispute resolution market

PAI Partners has agreed to acquire UK-headquartered dispute resolution consultancy HKA from Bridgepoint.

HKA provides services including expert, claims and advisory for the capital projects and infrastructure sector. It has more than 130 partners across 40+ offices in 18 countries.

It works with law firms, contractors, owners, operators and other professional service providers for risk mitigation and dispute resolutions.

The firm said HKA had significantly grown its claims and dispute resolutions and litigation support business during Bridgepoint’s investment period. It also added new lines of services including forensic technical services and forensic accounting and commercial damages.

Neil McIlroy, partner at PAI Partners, said, “HKA is uniquely positioned in the large and fragmented risk mitigation and dispute resolution market, with attractive long-term growth prospects. We look forward to supporting Renny and his talented team

as they pursue organic and inorganic initiatives to deliver their ambitious business strategy.”

PAI was reported last month to be eyeing an exit of UK infrastructure services business M Group which could value the company at $2bn.

PAI is currently out targeting up to €7bn for its latest flagship fundraise, with an upper limit of €8.5bn.

The firm has already picked up commitments from LPs including the Orange County Employees Retirement System, which pledged $50m.

PAI stormed past the €4bn target for its seventh flagship fund in 2018, reaching a €5bn final close after less than three months of active marketing.

That vehicle was significantly larger than its 2014 €3.3bn predecessor and nearly double the size of PAI Europe V, which held a final close on €2.7bn in 2008.

